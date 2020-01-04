Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

HZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:HZN opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Global news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $36,149.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 11,436 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,366.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,184.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,373 shares of company stock worth $207,995 and sold 175,708 shares worth $624,538. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,930 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

