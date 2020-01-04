Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

