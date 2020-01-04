Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

HNRG stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.03. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie bought 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

