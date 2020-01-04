Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.12 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,305,000 after buying an additional 557,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 101,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

