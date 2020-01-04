Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

HBB stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $258.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.16. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $169.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.40 million. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

