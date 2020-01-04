HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $51.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Macchiarola acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Wayne Burks acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in HCI Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HCI Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HCI Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HCI Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCI Group (HCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.