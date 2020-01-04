Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

