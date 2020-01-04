Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.58.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

