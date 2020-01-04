Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Shares Down 11.2%

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02, approximately 167,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 54,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 million and a P/E ratio of -14.79.

About Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

