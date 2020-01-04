Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp (CVE:TZR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $470,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (CVE:TZR)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

