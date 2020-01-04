Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Trading Down 10.4%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, 354,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 223,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of $75.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Balmoral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balmoral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.