BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.20

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after buying an additional 660,795 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,398,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 71,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,769,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

