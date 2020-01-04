Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $5.41. Neovasc shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 66,151 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.