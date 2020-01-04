iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.97

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.97 and last traded at $152.97, with a volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6597 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,828.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $176,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYG)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

