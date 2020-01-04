iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.97

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.97 and last traded at $152.97, with a volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.82.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6597 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYG)
iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.
