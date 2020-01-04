resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Gap Up to $1.49

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.46, but opened at $1.49. resTORbio shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 1,206,961 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on TORC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get resTORbio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 531,040 shares of resTORbio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $546,971.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TORC)

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.