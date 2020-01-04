Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Up 3%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.38, 2,691 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLX. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.
About Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
