Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Up 3%

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.38, 2,691 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLX. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.