Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $151.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$151.00 and last traded at C$151.00, with a volume of 1867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$155.47.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$172.00 target price on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $488.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$157.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

