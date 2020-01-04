Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Karnalyte Resources Inc (TSE:KRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 56000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Karnalyte property comprising subsurface mineral leases KL 246, KL 247A, and KLSA-010 covering an area of approximately 90,766 acres of land located in south central Saskatchewan.

