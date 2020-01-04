Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.07

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$135.07 and last traded at C$133.78, with a volume of 214578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$134.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 125.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1003141 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,435,155.48. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of Franco Nevada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,306,072. Insiders have sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 in the last quarter.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

