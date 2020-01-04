Irving Resources (CNSX:IRV) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.27

Irving Resources Inc (CNSX:IRV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 101623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Irving Resources Company Profile (CNSX:IRV)

Irving Resources Inc, a junior exploration stage company, focuses on exploring gold in Japan. It also explores for copper, silver, and precious metals, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interest in the Omui Property that covers an area of 2.98 square kilometers; Utanobori Property, which comprises an area of 88.14 square kilometers; Rubeshibe Property that covers an area of 188.8 square kilometers; Sado Island Gold Project, which comprises an area of 86.53 square kilometers; and Eniwa Gold Project that covers an area of 56.15 square kilometers located in Japan.

