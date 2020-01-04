Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.80

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc (TSE:PTG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 120825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,577.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $73.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51.

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pivot Technology Solutions Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Pivot Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.99%.

Pivot Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:PTG)

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

