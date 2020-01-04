Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 206000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million and a P/E ratio of -28.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

