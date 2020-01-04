First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,946,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,530,000 after acquiring an additional 851,117 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,575,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,459,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.