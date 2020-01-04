Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Line by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Line by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Line by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Line by 2,503.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

LN opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Line has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

Line (NYSE:LN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.41 million during the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Line will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

