Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
In other Inphi news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IPHI opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.62. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88.
Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inphi
Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.
Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.