Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Inphi alerts:

In other Inphi news, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $565,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $70,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Inphi by 150.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

IPHI opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.62. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.