Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

NVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nuvectra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTR opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Nuvectra has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectra by 1,431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

