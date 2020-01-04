Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Orthopediatrics news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 125.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. Orthopediatrics has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.46 million, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

