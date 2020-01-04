Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $101.03 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

