SunTrust Banks Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $48.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,081,000 after buying an additional 400,724 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,695,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,021,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 846,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after buying an additional 451,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.