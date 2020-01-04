Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $666.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

