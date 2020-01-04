Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Trueblue from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti began coverage on Trueblue in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

TBI stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $937.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.65. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trueblue by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trueblue by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trueblue by 17.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,086,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trueblue by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trueblue by 373.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

