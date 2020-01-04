Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on Spotify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.22.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 170,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 990.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 460,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 418,560 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spotify by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 79.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

