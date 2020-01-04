Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.
RF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.
In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.