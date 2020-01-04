Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $20.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target upped by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

RF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

