Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas Sells 14,200 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total value of $2,310,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stockunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $72,608.80.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.77.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

