Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nike alerts:

On Monday, December 30th, Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00.

NKE stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.