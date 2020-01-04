Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $181.62 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $268,620,000 after acquiring an additional 389,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,460,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,630,000 after acquiring an additional 332,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

