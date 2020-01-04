Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters Sells 195,000 Shares

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
HTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.
Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
