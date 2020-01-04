Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters Sells 195,000 Shares

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.