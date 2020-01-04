Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 300,000 Shares

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $5,492,699.52.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 175.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.