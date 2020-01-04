Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Major Shareholder Group Ag Ubs Purchases 351,906 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 351,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $4,768,326.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Ag Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Group Ag Ubs bought 26,065 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $353,702.05.

NYSE:EFR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFR. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.5% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,566,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 303,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

