Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -248.37% -189.92% Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -3.89% -4.44% -1.33%

0.1% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $1.56 million 2.73 -$8.13 million ($4.03) -0.06 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $24.28 billion 1.20 -$751.60 million $0.03 295.00

Superconductor Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 0 3 5 1 2.78

Superconductor Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,650.00%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson beats Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, network functions virtualization, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, application development and modernization, and network design and optimization services to manage service providers networks. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses; iconectiv that offers software-based interconnection solutions; media solutions; and Red Bee Media, which consists of technology enabled services to manage the play-out platform for broadcasters and content owners. It operates in Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

