Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Insider Purchases A$12,600.00 in Stock

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) insider Glen Chipman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).
Shares of ASX:IRD opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million and a PE ratio of -27.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.06. Iron Road Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.09 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.
Iron Road Company Profile
