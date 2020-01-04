Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Insider Purchases A$12,600.00 in Stock

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) insider Glen Chipman bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).

Shares of ASX:IRD opened at A$0.08 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 million and a PE ratio of -27.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.06. Iron Road Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.05 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of A$0.09 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Iron Road Company Profile

Iron Road Limited explores and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia. Iron Road Limited is a subsidiary of The Sentient Group.

