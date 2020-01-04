Susan Elaine Hartman Purchases 306 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Susan Elaine Hartman purchased 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$36.78 per share, with a total value of C$11,254.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,638.78.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.41.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$952.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$922.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.2900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stantec from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.15.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

