Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $22,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMRC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.