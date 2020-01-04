Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $22,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BMRC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
