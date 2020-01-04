Graeme O’neill Sells 130,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,382,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,200.51.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Graeme O’neill acquired 1,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Graeme O’neill sold 80,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$8,296.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Graeme O’neill sold 112,500 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$10,687.50.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 103,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$10,300.00.

BHS stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

