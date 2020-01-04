Analyzing Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) & IAA (NASDAQ:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IAA alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IAA and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 1 8 0 2.89 Lazydays 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAA presently has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. Lazydays has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.70%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than IAA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAA and Lazydays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lazydays $608.19 million 0.06 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

IAA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A Lazydays -0.19% -1.55% -0.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAA beats Lazydays on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners. The company offers various new and used vehicles; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories. It also operates a fleet of vehicles for rent; and Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates six dealership locations in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.