Mario J. Gabelli Buys 1,200 Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Stock

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $22,560.00.

GBL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. Gamco Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 378.78%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gamco Investors by 39.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Gamco Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

