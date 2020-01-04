Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.41. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.