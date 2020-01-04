Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 54,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,823,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,275,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $137.02 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

