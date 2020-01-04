First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $87.02 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

