First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,172.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,825,000 after buying an additional 7,741,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14,241.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.